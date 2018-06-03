New Mexico firefighters protecting community from wildfire

CIMARRON, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say that extensive burning operations designed to protect a northern New Mexico community from a wildfire have provided successful so far, with firefighters on the ground aided by helicopters dropping water and air tankers dumping retardants.

The New Mexico Fire Information website run by local and regional governmental agencies said Sunday that the fire did not move farther north overnight after a mandatory evacuation order was issued late Saturday for the residents of Ute Park. It says firefighters on the ground are securing control lines and mopping up hot spots.

Authorities say severe thunderstorms are predicted for the Ute Park Fire and the surrounding area through Sunday, and hope the precipitation will help slow the fire with up to 1 inch (2.54 centimeters) of rain expected starting around midday.