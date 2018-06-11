New Mexico feels the heat as June temperatures rise

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — National weather forecasters have issued a heat advisory for parts of southern New Mexico, saying more triple-digit temperatures were expected across the region.

New Mexico is coming off of its third warmest May on record as climate predictions for June show greater than average chances that the state will see above average temperatures again this month.

In Las Cruces, officials on Monday closed Municipal Court early because of a lack of air conditioning. They reported that temperatures inside the building were between 85 and 90 degrees and were expected to rise as the day progressed.

All hearings set for the afternoon were being rescheduled.