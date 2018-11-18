New Mexico eyes seasonal hires amid low unemployment

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is joining retailers nationwide looking to get seasonal part-time workers amid current low unemployment numbers.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports state numbers show seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for Santa Fe County was 3.8 percent in August. That's down from 5.1 percent a year earlier.

Angie Thompson, a spokeswoman for the Minneapolis-based Target chain, says Target stores will be looking to hire around 800 workers for 10 stores in New Mexico.

The United States Postal Service also is accepting online applications in New Mexico for the holiday season, including five customer service clerks in Santa Fe.

National Retail Federation President and CEO Matthew Shay says retailers nationwide will try to hire an estimated 650,000 seasonal workers for the 2018 holiday season.

