New Mexico extends hearings on medical cannabis rules

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is extending opportunities for public comment on changes in medical marijuana regulations aimed at bolstering health protections and patient access.

Winter weather and icy roads delayed the opening of a hearing Friday on proposed rule changes to requirements for testing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the presence of heavy metals, pesticides and potency.

The state Health Department says public comment will be extended to a date in January that has yet to be determined.

The proposed rules also would create cannabis consumption areas to be operated at approved dispensaries. Certain additives would be prohibited for cannabis products that are inhaled.

That includes an additive suspected as a source of vaping-related lung injury. Packaging would change to avoid confusion between cannabis products and ordinary food or candy.