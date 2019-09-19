New Mexico courts request funds to add judges and staff

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico district courts have requested funds to add judges and multiple staff positions amid an increasing workload.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Wednesday that multiple district courts recorded a shortage of district judges, district court staff and magistrate court staff across the state.

Court officials say the Santa Fe-based First District has requested a $389,800 increase to its base budget and about $330,000 to fund a new judge.

Officials say the Albuquerque-based 2nd District has requested a $1.4 million increase, or a 5.6% increase compared to what was given this year, in addition to more than $700,000 for two judges.

Officials say courts in the 3rd, 4th, 5th and 12th districts have also requested additional funding.

Court officials say if funding is denied, judges must carry large caseloads.

