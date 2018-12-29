New Mexico court rescinds proposed rules on juvenile records

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Proposed rule changes that would have sealed records in many New Mexico crime cases involving juveniles have been rejected by the state Supreme Court.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that the court on Dec. 30 rescinded amendments that the court previously approved in 2017 but suspended last January to provide more time for public comment.

A committee that drafted the proposed amendments said sealing records in delinquency proceedings was consistent with "protecting the privacy of children who come in contact with the courts, particularly in the digital age."

However, the court's latest order said it was rescinding the proposed amendments under "the general rule of transparency" guiding New Mexico courts and because the Legislature hasn't required the automatic and immediate sealing of court records filed in delinquency proceedings.