New Mexico couple counts blessings after COVID-19 battle

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Deborah and Rudy Lucero got married on an especially super Super Bowl Sunday last February — he in a hospital room at Lovelace Medical Center nearly five weeks after being admitted with COVID-19, she in the hospital parking lot with about 100 of their friends and family and the Zoom app on her cellphone.
It wasn’t the wedding she had planned. There was no wedding dress, no zoot suit, no paper flowers adorning a parade of classic cars driven by fellow members of the Drifters Car Club.