New Mexico college to award 'George Floyd' scholarship

EDS NOTE: OBSCENITY - FILE - In this Monday, June 8, 2020 file photo, an image of George Floyd is projected onto the base of the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va. The U.S. has been dramatically disrupted in a matter of months, brought low by a global pandemic, Depression-era economic dislocation, and then, nationwide unrest over racial injustice. less EDS NOTE: OBSCENITY - FILE - In this Monday, June 8, 2020 file photo, an image of George Floyd is projected onto the base of the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va. ... more Photo: Steve Helber, AP Photo: Steve Helber, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close New Mexico college to award 'George Floyd' scholarship 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — A foundation for a New Mexico college has announced it has created a scholarship in George Floyd’s name for Black students.

The New Mexico Highlands University Foundation said Thursday it developed the George Floyd Memorial Scholarship to benefit African American students, thanks to a generous donor.

Highlands vice president of student and donor engagement Theresa Law says the new scholarship will benefit Black Highlands University students who are leaders on campus or are working on diversity, equality, and injustice.

New Mexico Highlands University is located in Las Vegas, New Mexico.

Floyd, who was Black, died May 25, 2020, after a white Minnesota police officer pressed a knee to his neck. The death was caught on video and sparked nationwide Black Lives Matter protests and demands for police reforms.