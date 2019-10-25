New Mexico auditor probing 'Cowboys for Trump' reimbursement

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's state auditor is investigating a county's travel reimbursement allegedly connected to the Cowboys for Trump group.

The Alamogordo Daily News reports the Office of the State Auditor confirmed it's examining whether a travel reimbursement made to Otero County Commission Chairman Couy Griffin violated state law.

The move comes after an Oct.13 post to the Cowboys for Trump Facebook page read the group was grateful "for the Otero County Commission for increasing our travel budget."

Griffin traveled to Washington in part to attend a Sept. 12 conference with representatives from western states. A travel voucher issued to Griffin listed a meeting with President Donald Trump as the reason for the expense.

Griffin says the reimbursement, included mileage for the trip made while hauling a horse trailer, was returned to the county.