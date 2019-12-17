New Mexico Film Office restructures office, adds 2 employees

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A film office in New Mexico has expanded its staff to better meet the demand of film productions and public inquiries.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that the New Mexico Film Office has added two full-time employees to its previously three-person staff in the past month.

Officials say they are seeking another two positions to further restructure the Santa Fe office.

Officials say expected positions would also help the office with a new reporting system to keep track of incentives received by each production.

Film Office officials say the office expects to have overseen about 80 completed productions in the state by the end of the year.

Officials say 29 projects were in production as of Dec. 9 including eight television shows and nine films.

Officials say employees are being trained while productions are slowing down due to the holiday season.