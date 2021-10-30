Skip to main content
News

New Mexico Better Newspaper Contest Winners

New Mexico Press Association

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Press Association recognized the best of New Mexico’s newspaper writing, photography and advertising at the Better Newspaper Contest Banquet on Saturday.

The organization handed out awards to newspapers in four divisions: Weekly 2 - for weekly newspapers with a circulation below 4,999; Weekly 1 - for weekly newspapers with a circulation above 5,000; Daily 2 - for daily newspapers with a circulation below 7,499; and Daily 1 - for newspapers with a circulation above 7,500.

A newspaper from each division is awarded for General Excellence. This year’s winners are: Santa Fe New Mexican, Daily I; Roswell Daily Record, Daily 2; Taos News, Weekly I; and El Defensor Chieftain in Socorro, Weekly 2.

The contest was judged by the Utah Press Association.

The awards were handed out at the NMPA 112th Annual Convention.

___

Weekly – Best Rate Card or Marketing Kit

2nd Place – Karin Eberhardt – Taos News

1st Place – Karin Eberhardt – Taos News

Daily – Best Rate Card or Marketing Kit

2nd Place – Justin Bixler, Veronica Rigales – Santa Fe New Mexican

1st Place – Wanda Moeller, Wayne Barnard and Steve Gall – Albuquerque Journal

___

Weekly Class 2 – Retail Advertising Black and White

2nd Place – Maria Sanchez – Las Vegas Optic

1st Place – Maria Sanchez – Las Vegas Optic

Weekly Class 1 – Retail Advertising Black and White

2nd Place – N/A – N/A

1st Place – Emily Lee – Taos News

Daily Class 2 – Retail Advertising Black and White

2nd Place – Sandra Martinez – Roswell Daily Record

1st Place – Aric Loomis – Roswell Daily Record

Daily Class 1 – Retail Advertising Black and White

2nd Place – Sarai Cajiao – Albuquerque Journal

1st Place – Nancy Chavez – Albuquerque Journal

___

Weekly Class 2 – Retail Advertising Color

2nd Place – Andrea Ramos – Eastern New Mexico News

1st Place –The Independent Ad Team – The Independent Edgewood

Weekly Class 1 – Retail Advertising Color

2nd Place – Paul Gutches – The Taos News

1st Place – Cindy Boivert – The Taos News

Daily Class 2 – Retail Advertising Color

2nd Place – Aric Loomis – Roswell Daily Record

1st Place – Alaena Hernandez – Silver City Daily Press

Daily Class 1 – Retail Advertising Color

2nd Place –Sarai Cajiao – Albuquerque Journal

1st Place – Nancy Chavez – Albuquerque Journal

___

Weekly Class 2 – Obituary Page

2nd Place – Leota Harriman – The Independent Edgewood

1st Place – Denise Ortega, Caitie Ihrig – El Defensor Chieftain

Weekly Class 1 – Obituary Page

2nd Place – Valencia County News-Bulletin – Valencia County News-Bulletin

1st Place – Mary Chavez and Gabrielle Sanchez – The Taos News

Daily Class 2 – Obituary Page

2nd Place – The Farmington Daily Times Staff – The Farmington Daily Times

1st Place – Dave Sterling – Roswell Daily Record

Daily Class 1 – Obituary Page

2nd Place – Shaundel Moya and Design Team – Santa Fe New Mexican

1st Place – Justin Bixler – Santa Fe New Mexican

___

Weekly Class 2 – Classified Advertising Section

2nd Place – Leota Harriman – The Independent Edgewood

1st Place – Denise Ortega, Stephanie McFadden – El Defensor Chieftain

Weekly Class 1 – Classified Advertising Section

2nd Place – Mayra Aldaz – Rio Grande Sun

1st Place – Mary Chavez & Gabrielle Sanchez – The Taos News

Daily Class 2 – Classified Advertising Section

2nd Place – Roswell Daily Record Staff – Roswell Daily Record

1st Place – The Farmington Daily Times Staff – The Farmington Daily Times

Daily Class 1 – Classified Advertising Section

2nd Place – Wayne Barnard, Lois Trujillo and the Classified Team – Albuquerque Journal

1st Place – Classified Team – Santa Fe New Mexican

___

Weekly Division – Advertising Campaign - Print

2nd Place – Staff – Las Cruces Bulletin

1st Place – Staff – Taos News

Daily Division – Advertising Campaign - Print

2nd Place – Justin Bixler and Henry M. Lopez – Santa Fe New Mexican

1st Place – Douglas Brown – Albuquerque Journal

___

Weekly Division – Advertising Campaign – Digital

(No 2nd Place)

1st Place – Paul Gutches – Taos News

Daily Division – Advertising Campaign – Digital

2nd Place – Aric Loomis – Roswell Daily Record

1st Place – Henry M. Lopez and Lisa Vakharia – Santa Fe New Mexican

___

Weekly Class 2 – House Advertisement

2nd Place – Andrea Ramos – Eastern New Mexico News

1st Place – Maria Sanchez – Las Vegas Optic

Weekly Class 1 – House Advertisement

2nd Place – Staff – Taos News

1st Place – Shane Atkinson – Taos News

Daily Class 2 – House Advertisement

2nd Place – Roswell Daily Record Staff – Roswell Daily Record

1st Place – Aric Loomis – Roswell Daily Record

Daily Class 1 – House Advertisement

2nd Place – Cecile Johnson – Gallup Independent

1st Place – Justin Bixler, Veronica Rigales – Santa Fe New Mexican

___

Weekly Class 2 – Shared/Signature Page

2nd Place – Stephanie McFadden – El Defensor Chieftain

1st Place – Stephanie McFadden – El Defensor Chieftain

Weekly Class 1 – Shared/Signature Page

2nd Place – Cindy Boivert – Taos News

1st Place – Cindy Boivert – Taos News

Daily Class 2 – Shared/Signature Page

2nd Place – Roswell Daily Record Staff – Roswell Daily Record

1st Place – Roswell Daily Record Staff – Roswell Daily Record

Daily Class 1 – Shared/Signature Page

2nd Place – Charity Valdez – Santa Fe New Mexican

1st Place – Classified Department – Santa Fe New Mexican

___

Weekly Class 2 – Supplements or Special Sections

2nd Place – Staff – Eastern New Mexico News

1st Place – Staff – Eastern New Mexico News

Weekly Class 1 – Supplements or Special Sections

2nd Place – Bulletin Staff – Las Cruces Bulletin

1st Place – Virginia Clark, Karin Eberhardt, Morgan Timms – Taos News

Daily Class 2 – Supplements or Special Sections

2nd Place – News-Sun Staff – Hobbs News Sun

1st Place – Kendra Milligan, Alaena Hernandez, Tauna Gallagher – Silver City Daily Press

Daily Class 1 – Supplements or Special Sections

2nd Place – Journal Staff – Albuquerque Journal

1st Place – Deborah Villa – Santa Fe New Mexican

___

Weekly Division – Web Advertisement

(No 2nd Place)

1st Place – Paul Gutches – Taos News

Daily Division – Web Advertisement

2nd Place – Henry M. Lopez & Trina Thomas – Santa Fe New Mexican

1st Place – Aric Loomis – Roswell Daily Record

___

Weekly Division – Best Breaking News – Digital

2nd Place – Nicole Maxwell – Ruidoso News

1st Place – Clara Garcia– Valencia County News-Bulletin

Daily Division – Best Breaking News – Digital

2nd Place – Las Cruces Sun-News Staff– Las Cruces Sun-News

1st Place – Matthew Reisen, Adolphe Pierre-Louis, Martin Salazar, Robert Browman – Albuquerque Journal

___

Weekly Division – Best Website

2nd Place – Beth Blakeman – Gallup Sun

1st Place – Paul Gutches – Taos News

Daily Division – Best Website

2nd Place – Donn Friedman, Robert Browman, Martin Salazar, Katy Barnitz – Albuquerque Journal

1st Place – Online Staff – Santa Fe New Mexican

___

Weekly Division – Headline Writing

2nd Place – Beth Blakeman – Gallup Sun

1st Place – Michael Tashji – Taos News

Daily Division – Headline Writing

2nd Place – Richard Reyes– Gallup Independent

1st Place – Zach Taylor – Santa Fe New Mexican

___

Weekly Division – Review

2nd Place – Glenn Kay – Gallup Sun

1st Place – Hevyn Heckes – New Mexico Daily Lobo

Daily Division – Review

2nd Place – Jennifer Levin – Santa Fe New Mexican

1st Place – Elizabeth Hardin-Burrola – Gallup Independent

___

Weekly Class 2 – Obituary News

2nd Place – David Stevens – Eastern New Mexico News

1st Place – Leota Harriman – The Independent Edgewood

Weekly Class 1 – Obituary News

2nd Place – Rick Romancito – Taos News

1st Place – Gary Herron – Rio Rancho Observer

Daily Class 2 – Obituary News

2nd Place – Makayla Grijalva – Silver City Daily Press

1st Place – Mike Smith – Carlsbad Current Argus

Daily Class 1 – Obituary News

2nd Place – Geoff Grammer – Albuquerque Journal

1st Place – Daniel J. Chacon – Santa Fe New Mexican

___

Weekly Class 2 – Sports Columns

2nd Place – Gabriel Myers – Las Vegas Optic

1st Place – Billy Armendariz - Deming Headlight

Weekly Class 1 – Sports Columns

2nd Place – Richard Coltharp – Las Cruces Bulletin

1st Place – Gary Herron – Rio Rancho Observer

Daily Class 2 – Sports Columns

2nd Place – Jason Farmer – Hobbs News Sun

1st Place – Jason Farmer – Hobbs News Sun

Daily Class 1 – Sports Columns

2nd Place – Phill Casaus – Santa Fe New Mexican

1st Place – Will Webber – Santa Fe New Mexican

___

Weekly Class 1 – Education Writing

2nd Place – Cody Begaye – Gallup Sun

1st Place – Cody Begaye – Gallup Sun

Daily Class 2 – Education Writing

2nd Place – Hannah Dumas – Silver City Daily Press

1st Place – Blake Ovard – Hobbs News Sun

Daily Class 1 – Education Writing

2nd Place – Robert Nott – Santa Fe New Mexican

1st Place – Shaun Griswold, Trip Jennings – New Mexico in Depth

___

Weekly Class 2 – Environmental and Agricultural Writing

2nd Place – Tamara Bicknell-Lombardi – The Independent Edgewood

1st Place – Cathy Cook – El Defensor Chieftain

Weekly Class 1 – Environmental and Agricultural Writing

2nd Place – Madeline Pukite – New Mexico Daily Lobo

1st Place – Rick Romancito – Taos News

Daily Class 2 – Environmental and Agricultural Writing

2nd Place – Geoffrey Plant – Silver City Daily Press

1st Place – Adrian Hedden, Thomas Zambito – Carlsbad Current Argus

Daily Class 1 – Environmental and Agricultural Writing

2nd Place – Kathy Helms – Gallup Independent

1st Place – Theresa Davis – Albuquerque Journal

___

Weekly Class 2 – Business Writing

2nd Place –Bill Armendariz – Deming Headlight

1st Place – Caitie Ihrig – El Defensor Chieftain

Weekly Class 1 – Business Writing

2nd Place – Taylor Hood – Taos News

1st Place – Michael Tashji – Taos News

Daily Class 2 – Business Writing

2nd Place – Adrian Hedden, Thomas Zambito – Carlsbad Current Argus

1st Place – Adrian Hedden, Ed Williams – Carlsbad Current Argus

Daily Class 1 – Business Writing

2nd Place – Mark Tiarks – Santa Fe New Mexican

1st Place – Teya Vitu – Santa Fe New Mexican

___

Weekly Class 2 – Editorials

2nd Place – Leota Harriman – The Independent Edgewood

1st Place – Phil Scherer – Las Vegas Optic

Weekly Class 1 – Editorials

2nd Place – Amy Byres, Argen Marie Duncan – Rio Rancho Observer

1st Place – Argen Marie Duncan – Rio Rancho Observer

Daily Class 2 – Editorials

2nd Place – Jessica Onsurez – Carlsbad Current Argus

1st Place – John R. Moses – Farmington Daily Times

Daily Class 1 – Editorials

2nd Place – Jeff Tucker – Albuquerque Journal

1st Place – Inez Russell Gomez – Santa Fe New Mexican

___

Weekly Class 2 – Columns

2nd Place – Caitie Ihrig – El Defensor Chieftain

1st Place – David Stevens – Eastern New Mexico News

Weekly Class 1 – Columns

2nd Place – Julia M. Dendinger – Valencia County News-Bulletin

1st Place – Richard Coltharp – Las Cruces Bulletin

Daily Class 2 – Columns

2nd Place – Todd Bailey – Hobbs News Sun

1st Place – Blake Ovard – Hobbs News Sun

Daily Class 1 – Columns

2nd Place – Joline Gutierrez Krueger – Albuquerque Journal

1st Place – Milan Simonich – Santa Fe New Mexican

___

Weekly Class 2 – General News Photo

2nd Place – Tamara Bicknell-Lombardi – The Independent Edgewood

1st Place – Tamara Bicknell-Lombardi – The Independent Edgewood

Weekly Class 1 –General News Photo

2nd Place – Morgan Timms - Taos News

1st Place – Clara Garcia – Valencia County News-Bulletin

Daily Class 2 –General News Photo

2nd Place – Geoffrey Plant – Silver City Daily Press

1st Place – Andy Brosig – Hobbs News Sun

Daily Class 1 –General News Photo

2nd Place – Luis Sánchez Saturno – Santa Fe New Mexican

1st Place – Nathan J. Fish – Las Cruces Sun-News

___

Weekly Class 2 – Sports Photo

2nd Place – Ger Demarest – The Independent Edgewood

1st Place – Ger Demarest – The Independent Edgewood

Weekly Class 1 – Sports Photo

2nd Place – Gary Herron – Rio Rancho Observer

1st Place – Morgan Timms – Taos News

Daily Class 2 – Sports Photo

2nd Place – Andy Brosig – Hobbs News Sun

1st Place – Andy Brosig – Hobbs News Sun

Daily Class 1 – Sports Photo

2nd Place – Jim Weber – Santa Fe New Mexican

1st Place – Jim Weber – Santa Fe New Mexican

___

Weekly Class 2 – Feature Photo

2nd Place – Tamara Bicknell-Lombardi – The Independent Edgewood

1st Place – Tamara Bicknell-Lombardi – The Independent Edgewood

Weekly Class 1 – Feature Photo

2nd Place – Morgan Timms - Taos News

1st Place – Robert Eckert – Rio Grande Sun

Daily Class 2 – Feature Photo

2nd Place – Blake Ovard – Hobbs News Sun

1st Place – Andy Brosig – Hobbs News Sun

Daily Class 1 – Feature Photo

2nd Place – Jim Weber – Santa Fe New Mexican

1st Place – Adolphe Pierre-Louis – Albuquerque Journal

___

(No Weekly Class 2 – Photo Series)

Weekly Class 1 – Photo Series

2nd Place – Robert Eckert – Rio Grande SUN

1st Place – Morgan Timms – Taos News

Daily Class 2 – Photo Series

2nd Place – Kendra Milligan – Silver City Daily Press

1st Place – Stephen Dumas – Silver City Daily Press

Daily Class 1 – Photo Series

2nd Place – Jim Weber – Santa Fe New Mexican

1st Place – Gabriela Campos – Santa Fe New Mexican

___

(No Weekly Class 2 – Online Photo Gallery)

Weekly Class 1 – Online Photo Gallery

2nd Place – Liberty Stalnaker – New Mexico Daily Lobo

1st Place – Morgan Timms – Taos News

Daily Class 2 – Online Photo Gallery

2nd Place – Staff -Farmington Daily Times

1st Place – Geoffrey Plant – Silver City Daily Press

Daily Class 1 – Online Photo Gallery

2nd Place – Jim Weber – Santa Fe New Mexican

1st Place – Gabriela Campos – Santa Fe New Mexican

___

Weekly Class 2 – Sports Writing

2nd Place – Gabriel Myers – Las Vegas Optic

1st Place – Ger Demarest – The Independent Edgewood

Weekly Class 1 – Sports Writing

2nd Place – Gary Herron – Rio Rancho Observer

1st Place – Joe Rull – New Mexico Daily Lobo

Daily Class 2 – Sports Writing

2nd Place – Matt Hollinshead – Farmington Daily Times

1st Place – Hannah Dumas – Silver City Daily Press

Daily Class 1 – Sports Writing

2nd Place – Will Webber – Santa Fe New Mexican

1st Place – James Barron – Santa Fe New Mexican

___

Weekly Class 2 – News Writing

2nd Place – John Larson – El Defensor Chieftain

1st Place – Phil Scherer – Las Vegas Optic

Weekly Class 1 – News Writing

2nd Place – Molly Adamson – Gallup Sun

1st Place – Gabriel Biadora, Shelby Kleinhans – New Mexico Daily Lobo

Daily Class 2 – News Writing

2nd Place - Geoffrey Plant – Silver City Daily Press

1st Place – Alex Ross – Roswell Daily Record

Daily Class 1 – News Writing

2nd Place – Dillon Mullan – Santa Fe New Mexican

1st Place – Robert Nott – Santa Fe New Mexican

___

Weekly Class 2 – Breaking News

(No 2nd Place)

1st Place – Leota Harriman, Tamara Bicknell-Lombardi, Felecia Pohl – The Independent Edgewood

Weekly Class 1 – Breaking News

(No 2nd Place)

1st Place – Elva K. Österreich – Las Cruces Bulletin

Daily Class 2 – Breaking News

2nd Place – Jessica Onsurez, Mike Smith – Carlsbad Current Argus

1st Place – Hannah Grover – Farmington Daily Times

Daily Class 1 – Breaking News

2nd Place – Victoria Traxler – Santa Fe New Mexican

1st Place – Matthew Reisen – Albuquerque Journal

___

Weekly Class 2 – Feature Writing

2nd Place – Cathy Cook – El Defensor Chieftain

1st Place – Cathy Cook – El Defensor Chieftain

Weekly Class 1 – Feature Writing

2nd Place – Morgan Timms – Taos News

1st Place – John Miller – Taos News

Daily Class 2 – Feature Writing

2nd Place – Geoffrey Plant – Silver City Daily Press

1st Place – Mike Easterling – Farmington Daily Times

Daily Class 1 – Feature Writing

2nd Place – Jens Gould – Santa Fe New Mexican

1st Place – Michael Abatemarco – Santa Fe New Mexican

___

Weekly Class 2 – Best Series

(No 2nd Place)

1st Place – Diego Lopez – Cibola Citizen

Weekly Class 1 – Best Series

2nd Place – Amy Byres – Rio Rancho Observer

1st Place – Dee Velasco – Gallup Sun

Daily Class 2 – Best Series

2nd Place – News Sun Staff – Hobbs News Sun

1st Place – Hannah Grover, Mike Easterling – Farmington Daily Times

Daily Class 1 – Best Series

2nd Place – Ollie Reed Jr. – Albuquerque Journal

1st Place – Elise Kaplan, Matthew Reisen, Dan Boyd, Ryan Boetel – Albuquerque Journal

___

Weekly Class 2 – Best Ongoing/Continuing Coverage

2nd Place – Leota Harriman, Sara Werth – The Independent Edgewood

1st Place – Ryan Lowery – Las Vegas Optic

Weekly Class 1 – Best Ongoing/Continuing Coverage

2nd Place – Makayla Grijalva – Valencia County News-Bulletin

1st Place – Argen Marie Duncan – Rio Rancho Observer

Daily Class 2 – Best Ongoing/Continuing Coverage

2nd Place – Noel Lyn Smith, Joshua Kellogg, Hannah Grover – Farmington Daily Times

1st Place – Nicole Maxwell – Alamogordo Daily News

Daily Class 1 – Best Ongoing/Continuing Coverage

2nd Place – Matthew Reisen and Elise Kaplan – Albuquerque Journal

1st Place – Victoria Traxler, Sam Gilbert – Santa Fe New Mexican

___

(No Weekly Class 2 – Investigative Reporting)

Weekly Class 1 – Investigative Reporting

2nd Place – Beth Blakeman – Gallup Sun

1st Place – Will Hooper – Taos News

Daily Class 2 – Investigative Reporting

2nd Place – Christina Rankin, Gabrielle Arsiaga – Hobbs News Sun

1st Place – Adrian Hedden – Alamogordo Daily News

Daily Class 1 – Investigative Reporting

2nd Place – Bryant Furlow – New Mexico in Depth

1st Place – Elise Kaplan and Matthew Reisen – Albuquerque Journal

___

Weekly Class 2 – Design and Topography

(No 2nd Place)

1st Place –Las Vegas Optic Staff

Weekly Class 1 – Design and Topography

2nd Place – Bulletin Staff – Las Cruces Bulletin

1st Place – Karin Eberhardt – Taos News

Daily Class 2 – Design and Topography

2nd Place – Toby Martinez – Roswell Daily Record

1st Place – Farmington Daily Times Staff – Farmington Daily Times

Daily Class 1 – Design and Topography

2nd Place – Las Cruces Sun-News Staff – Las Cruces Sun-News

1st Place – Design team, Santa Fe New Mexican – Santa Fe New Mexican

___

Weekly Class 2 – Best Sports Coverage

(No 2nd Place)

1st Place – Ger Demarest – The Independent Edgewood

Weekly Class 1 – Best Sports Coverage

2nd Place – Cameron Goeldner – Valencia County News-Bulletin

1st Place – Gary Herron – Rio Rancho Observer

Daily Class 2 – Best Sports Coverage

2nd Place – Jason Farmer, Peter Stein – Hobbs News Sun

1st Place – Roswell Daily Record Staff – Roswell Daily Record

Daily Class 1 – Best Sports Coverage

2nd Place – Journal Sports Staff – Albuquerque Journal

1st Place – Will Webber, James Barron – Santa Fe New Mexican

___

(No Weekly Class 2 – News Coverage)

Weekly Class 1 – News Coverage

2nd Place – Makayla Grijalva – Valencia County News-Bulletin

1st Place – Julia M. Dendinger – Valencia County News Bulletin

Daily Class 2 – News Coverage

2nd Place – Farmington Daily Times Staff – Farmington Daily Times

1st Place – Roswell Daily Record Staff – Roswell Daily Record

Daily Class 1 – News Coverage

2nd Place – Albuquerque Journal Staff – Albuquerque Journal

1st Place – Santa Fe New Mexican Newsroom – Santa Fe New Mexican

___

Weekly Division – Public Service

(No 2nd Place)

1st Place – Taos News Staff– Taos News

Daily Division – Public Service

2nd Place – Elizabeth Hardin-Burrola – Gallup Independent

1st Place – Albuquerque Journal Staff – Albuquerque Journal

___

Weekly Division – Sunshine Award

2nd Place – Will Hooper and Taylor Hood – Taos News

1st Place – Phil Scherer, Maria Sanchez and Ryan Lowery – Las Vegas Optic

Daily Division – Sunshine Award

2nd Place – Albuquerque Journal Staff – Albuquerque Journal

1st Place – Robert Nott, Phill Casaus, Victoria Traxler – Santa Fe New Mexican

___

Weekly Class 2 – General Excellence

El Defensor Chieftain Staff – El Defensor Chieftain

Weekly Class 1 – General Excellence

The Taos News Staff – Taos News

Daily Class 2 – General Excellence

Roswell Daily Record Staff – Roswell Daily Record

Daily Class 1 – General Excellence

Santa Fe New Mexican Staff – Santa Fe New Mexican