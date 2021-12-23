New Jersey to pay $53M over COVID deaths at veteran's homes

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey will pay about $53 million to settle claims that the state’s negligence contributed to the deaths of more than 100 veterans at state-run homes during the coronavirus pandemic, attorneys representing the bulk of the claimants said Thursday.
The settlement reached this week involved the families of 119 residents of veterans homes in Paramus and Menlo Park, according to attorney Paul da Costa. Da Costa's firm represented 72 of the claimants, who will receive about $32 million in total. The families had filed notices of intent to sue but hadn't yet formally filed lawsuits, da Costa said.