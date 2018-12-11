New Jersey clears PointsBet for test sports betting

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey has given preliminary approval for an Australian sports book provider to offer online sports betting.

The state Division of Gaming Enforcement says it is letting PointsBet conduct so-called "soft play" betting in affiliation with the Meadowlands Racetrack.

The company would only operate online. FanDuel runs the in-person and the existing online sports book at the Meadowlands.

It offers an unusual product that lets gamblers win (or lose) greater amounts depending on how close they are to the final score of an event.

In another development, the National Basketball Association reached a deal Tuesday with The Stars Group as an official gambling operator, allowing it to use NBA betting data and league marks across its digital platforms.

The Stars Group currently operates in New Jersey under the BetStars brand.