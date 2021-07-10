New Illinois road signs direct drivers to charging stations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — New signs are popping up along Illinois highways to let drivers of electric vehicles know where they can refuel.

The signs are being posted on designated “alternative fuels corridors" and will direct drivers to stations that offer alternative fuels, with the first signs focused on electric charging stations. The Illinois Department of Transportation says future signs will direct drivers to sites for liquefied natural gas, compressed natural gas, hydrogen and propane fueling stations.