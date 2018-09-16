New Hampshire gets federal grant to help homeless veterans

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The state's Democratic congressional delegation says that New Hampshire is getting more than $2.8 million in federal grants to help homeless veterans.

The funding will go toward two New Hampshire nonprofit organizations, Veterans Inc. in Concord and Harbor Homes in Nashua. The organizations provide housing, employment, and supportive services for veterans and their families.

Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan and Reps. Carol Shea-Porter and Annie Kuster welcomed the grant money for service members who have done so much to protect the country.

Shaheen said the assistance would ensure that "our servicemen and women should always have access to stable, affordable housing when they come home." Kuster added that the assistance would "ensure veterans and their families have the peace of mind that comes with a safe place to live."