New Hampshire company wins $59 million shipyard contact

KITTERY, Maine (AP) — A New Hampshire company has won a nearly $60 million contract to build a new facility at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine.

Maine Sen. Susan Collins announced Friday that the contract was awarded to Methuen Construction Company to build a paint, blast, and rubber consolidation facility at the shipyard.

Her office says the project will consolidate and renovate some existing facilities.

The new facility will be comprised of industrial shop areas and offices, break rooms, locker rooms, training and support spaces.

Collins, a Republican, says once the work is completed "these consolidated and renovated facilities will provide workers with modern, streamlined spaces to fulfill their mission of repairing and modernizing our Navy's submarines."