New Hampshire adds non-binary "X" option to licenses

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) —

New Hampshire residents now have a third option for indicating gender on their driver's licenses and state-issued identification cards.

Thursday is the first day people can submit paperwork to have an “X” appear on licenses and IDs for people who don't identify as male or female. Republican Gov. Chris Sununu allowed a bill making the change to become law without his signature in July.

At least a dozen other states have similar laws.