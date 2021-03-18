New Hampshire Senate gives initial OK to school voucher bill

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The Republican-led New Hampshire Senate gave preliminary approval Thursday to a school voucher bill that supporters say would especially benefit children who have struggled during the coronavirus pandemic. Opponents argued it would drain money from struggling public schools.
The Senate voted 14-10 along party lines in favor of the bill, then tabled it. It's similar to a House measure, but the Senate version limits eligibility to families with income up to 300% of the federal poverty line.