New FAA airport grants for Reno, Winnemucca, Minden, Fallon

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration has awarded federal grants for a number of airports in northern Nevada, including $14.6 million for runway reconstruction and lighting improvements at Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced more than $3.1 billion in grants nationwide Wednesday under the Airport Improvement Program.

They include $1.9 million for taxiway construction at Minden-Tahoe Airport and $1.85 million for apron expansion at Winnemucca Municipal Airport.

Reno-Stead Airport north of Reno will get $1.26 million for apron reconstruction and $1.1 million is going to Fallon Municipal Airport to install perimeter fencing.

Chao says it's a significant investment in airport improvements that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation.