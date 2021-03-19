'New England Nature' is topic of virtual Kent talk

contributed /

KENT — Kent Memorial Library and House of Books will present an evening with essayist David K. Leff and author Eric D. Lehman as they discuss “New England Nature,” an anthology. This free virtual event will take place on Thursday, April 1, at 7 p.m.

Since its founding 400 ago, New England has been a vital source of nature writing, a library announcement said. As the 60 entries in this anthology demonstrate, there are many regional voices that extol the wonders and beauty of the outdoors, explore local ecology, and call for environmental sustainability, the announcement said.