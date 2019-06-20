‘New England Geology’ talk slated

A talk and visual presentation, “New England Geology: Ice Ages, Plate Collisions, Earthquakes & Climate Change,” will be held with geologist Dr. James Lawford Anderson June 22 at 11 a.m. at Gunn Memorial Library on Wykeham Road in Washington.

The program is sponsored by the Weantinoge Heritage Land Trust.

Anderson, professor and the director of undergraduate students for the Department of Earth and Environment at Boston University, will discuss our region, learning how the Appalachian Mountains formed, what evidence the six ice ages left behind, and what New England’s earthquakes mean for coastal dwellers.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.