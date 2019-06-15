‘New England Geology’ talk slated

A talk and visual presentation, “New England Geology: Ice Ages, Plate Collisions, Earthquakes & Climate Change,” will be held June 22 at 11 a.m. at Gunn Memorial Library in Washington.

Geologist Dr. James Lawford Anderson will be the guest speaker for the program sponsored by the Weantinoge Heritage Land Trust at the Wykeham Road library.

Anderson, professor and the director of undergraduate students for the Department of Earth and Environment at Boston University, will discuss our region.

As an igneous petrologist, much of Anderson’s work has been devoted to an understanding of crust formation and plate tectonics.

Participants will learn how the Appalachian Mountains formed, what evidence the six ice ages left behind, and what New England’s earthquakes mean for coastal dwellers.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.