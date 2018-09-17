New California law to help sidewalk vendors operate legally

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Jerry Brown has signed a bill to make it easier for sidewalk vendors to operate legally in the state.

Brown announced he approved the new law Monday. It lets cities and counties establish permit programs for vendors and limits when they can be criminally prosecuted.

Sidewalk vendors can be required to hold business licenses and pay taxes under the law. Cities and counties can also establish health and safety policies for sidewalk vendors.

Democratic Sen. Ricardo Lara of Bell Gardens says he introduced the legislation after hearing stories about sidewalk vendors being harassed and arrested. His office pointed to an incident where a woman selling corn on a sidewalk in Rancho Cucamonga was detained by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement and later released by an immigration judge.