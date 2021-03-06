New CT based Indie-rock band overcomes challenges of pandemic

NEW MILFORD — While quarantined during the pandemic last spring, four local musicians decided to connect virtually to make some music and formed the Fast River Band. The Indie-rock band has its first show at the end of the month.
The show, on March 28 from noon to 2 p.m., is at Daryl’s House Restaurant & Live Music Club in Pawling, N.Y. Admission is free and proceeds from merchandise sold at the show will go to MusicCares, which provides financial assistance to musicians who’ve been impacted by the pandemic. The show will also be livestreamed on the Daryl’s House website and Facebook page.