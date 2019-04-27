New Beginnings group to meet soon

New Beginnings of Northwest CT in Washington is accepting reservations for its next divorce support group, which will begin May 7 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The group will meet for 10 weeks in the parish house of the First Congregational Church at 6 Kirby Road.

The group is designed for people who are separated or currently in the process of divorce, as well as those who are beyond the initial crisis of divorce but may still be struggling with unresolved issues relative to the loss of their intimate relationship.

It is a closed group after the second week because of the type of personal sharing that takes place and the need for members to feel safe in their vulnerability so that healing may occur.

Each support group is led by experienced lay facilitators.

Pre-registration is required by calling the church office at 860-868-0569 or Barb at 203-266-4706.