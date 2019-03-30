New 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals judge sworn in

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — The newest 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judge was sworn in Friday in eastern Idaho.

Ryan Nelson, a longtime Idaho Falls resident and attorney for Melaleuca Inc., was nominated by President Donald Trump to the 9th Circuit in May. He was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in a mostly partisan vote of 51-44.

The Post Register reports that during his investiture ceremony in Idaho Falls, Nelson said he believed the courts should be the weakest branch of the government. He said the courts had gained more power than intended over the years.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals handles federal appellate cases for most Western states, including Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon and Washington, as well as the U.S. territories of Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands.

