New $35M Center for Missouri Studies nearly complete

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The State Historical Society of Missouri's new $35 million facility designed to encourage the study of the state's history is taking shape in Columbia.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that construction is nearing completion for the Center for Missouri Studies. The society's leaders say they're confident the center will open on schedule this August.

The society started the project roughly a decade ago. Its officials say expanding into a larger space will provide the public with better access to artwork, newspapers, archival documents, maps and photography.

Society leader Gerald Hirsch says the new space will also allow staff to collaborate more.

The new center's construction is now far enough along that the society announced its current Columbia Research Center in the Ellis Library will close April 19.

Information from: Columbia Daily Tribune, http://www.columbiatribune.com