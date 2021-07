RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada man who was arrested in Mexico 10 months after he fled the scene of a fatal shooting at a Sparks regional park in December 2019 has been convicted of first-degree murder with a deadly weapon.

A Washoe County jury found Giovanni Gonzales-Mariscal, 20, of Sun Valley, guilty Thursday after a two-week trial in the death of 20-year-old Robert DeCoite of Sparks. He died of a gunshot wound to his face.