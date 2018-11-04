Nevada voters to play decisive role in Tuesday's election

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Battleground races for U.S. Senate, U.S. House and Nevada governor will make voters in the Silver State Tuesday a key decider of power in Congress and the state's political landscape for a decade.

The critical contests have attracted a high-profile names to campaign in the state, including Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Mike Pence, Joe Biden, Ivanka Trump, Eric Holder and Jimmy Kimmel - and that's just in the last two and a half weeks.

Democrats face long odds of taking power in the U.S. Senate, but to do so, they need to pick up two seats. The one held in Nevada by Republican Dean Heller is considered one of their best bets.

Democrats are also looking to take the Nevada governor's office for the first time in two decades.