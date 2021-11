LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas say law enforcement officers shot and wounded a man who allegedly used a pickup truck to ram marked patrol cars at Red Rock Canyon National Recreation Area.

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Travis Smaka told reporters the man, who was believed to be in his late 20s, was hospitalized in stable condition after the shooting a little after 7 a.m. Thursday near the visitor center of the popular scenic destination.