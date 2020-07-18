Nevada's 3 US House Democrats outraising GOP challengers

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada's three incumbent Democrats in Congress are outraising their Republican opponents as they seek reelection this year, according to campaign finance reports filed this week.

Nevada's fourth member of the House, Republican Rep. Mark Amodei, was outraised by his new Democratic opponent Patricia Ackerman in recent months, but she has a large fundraising gap to try to close. Amodei has seven times as much ready in his campaign account than she does.

The House members and their challengers are due to file one more campaign finance report before the November election in mid-October.

Here’s a look at the fundraising numbers from the second quarter of 2020:

Nevada’s 1st District

Democratic Rep. Dina Titus reported raising about $42,000 over the past few months and started July with $326,000 in her campaign account. Titus has represented central Las Vegas and the casino-packed Las Vegas Strip since 2012 and is heavily favored to win her seat again in November.

Her Republican challenger, former banker and real estate agent Joyce Bentley, has not yet filed any fundraising reports.

Bentley also ran against Titus in 2018, when she lots by 35 percentage points.

___

Nevada’s 2nd District

Amodei reported raising $45,000 for his reelection bid in his northern Nevada district. The Republican who has represented Reno and surrounding areas since 2011, started July with $266,000 to spend. He also reported $9,000 in outstanding debt to two public relations firms.

His Democratic challenger Ackerman, a retired mountaineer and actress, reported raising nearly $49,000, but only started July with about $36,000 on hand. She also reported owing nearly $18,000 in debt.

Democrats are hoping to take on Amodei but they face a steep challenge because Republicans hold a large voter registration advantage there.

___

Nevada’s 3rd District

Freshman Rep. Susie Lee's reelection is expected to be the closest general election battle in Nevada this year. Lee won her seat in 2018 by 9 percentage points, but President Donald Trump also carried the district covering southwest Las Vegas, Henderson, Boulder City and Laughlin in 2016.

Lee raised about $510,000 from late May through June and started July with about $2.4 million in her campaign account.

Her Republican challenger, former professional wrestler Dan Rodimer, reported raising about $107,000. He started July with $253,000, but reported his campaign also has nearly $184,000 in owed debt.

___

Nevada’s 4th District

Incumbent Rep. Steven Horsford reported raising about $366,000 in the 2nd Quarter and started July with nearly $1.6 million to spend on his reelection for the district covering areas north of Las Vegas and large swaths of rural counties. He also reported his campaign owes $18,000 in debt.

He's being challenged by former state lawmaker and Republican Jim Marchant. Marchant reported raising about $132,000, leaving him at the end of June with $142,000.