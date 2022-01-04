Nevada reverses course, joins multi-state opioid settlement

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford on Tuesday announced that Nevada intends to reverse course and join a multi-state opioid settlement that months ago he rejected as insufficient.
Nevada was one of several states that did not join a $26 billion settlement with the nation's three major drug distributors and Johnson & Johnson in July. Ford said at the time that Nevada would seek separate compensation and characterized the distribution the state would have received as inadequate.