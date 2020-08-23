Nevada reports 532 new coronavirus cases, but no more deaths

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada health officials reported 532 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths as of Sunday.

The latest numbers increase the state’s totals in the coronavirus outbreak to 65,601 cases while the death toll remains at 1,197.

According to Johns Hopkins University data analyzed by The Associated Press, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases declined over the past two weeks while the seven-day rolling average for deaths increased.

The rolling average of new daily cases dropped from 931 on Aug. 7 to 669 on Aug. 21 and the rolling average of deaths rose from 13 to 20 over the same period.

For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms for up to three weeks. But older adults and people with existing health problems can face severe illness and death.

The vast majority of people recover.