Nevada reports 270 additional COVID-19 cases; deaths up by 1

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada health officials report 270 additional COVID-19 cases and one additional death from the coronavirus outbreak.

Figures posted Saturday by the Department of Health and Human Services increase the total number of cases statewide to nearly 11,000 as of Friday and the death toll to 463.

The increase in cases reported in a 24-hour span was the third-highest increase since the state started reporting coronavirus data in March.

Nevada topped 10,000 cases on Tuesday when 244 additional cases were reported,.

The largest increase of cases reported in a 24-hour period was 295 on May 22.