Nevada regulators reject deal with sports books operator

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada gambling regulators have rejected a proposed settlement with a troubled sports books operator that has admitted to taking unlawful bets and making inaccurate payouts.

The Nevada Gaming Commission on Thursday deemed the suggested $250,000 fine against CG Technology too low when compared with the multi-million-dollar fines previously paid by the company.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board and the operator had reached the settlement, but the commission must sign off on it.

CG Technology is facing a four-count complaint after the company reported to the board a number of issues, including that it had accepted wagers on its mobile app from customers outside Nevada and had underpaid or overpaid customers.

Gaming Commission chairman Tony Alamo during a meeting said he had "zero appetite" to move ahead with the settlement.

CG Technology CEO Parikshat Khanna declined to comment after the meeting.