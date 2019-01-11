Nevada now 10th state with female majority on Supreme Court

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada's two newest Supreme Court justices are women, and their swearings-in this week made the state one of 10 with a female majority on its highest court.

Nevada reached the mark just 25 years after Miriam Shearing became the state's first Supreme Court justice.

Shearing recalled this week that she was told for more than 15 years that women shouldn't be judges but she kept trying before she was elected to the state Supreme Court in 1993.

In 1999 she was joined by Deborah Agosti and Nancy Becker on a seven-member court.

Later, Nancy Saitta served from 2007 to 2016.

Ceremonies on Thursday marked the addition of Abbi Silver and Elissa Cadish to the court with Chief Justice Mark Gibbons and justices Kristina Pickering, Lidia Stiglich, James Hardesty and Ron Parraguirre (pair-ah-GEH'-ree).