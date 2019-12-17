Nevada inmate serving lewdness term dies in prison hospice

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada prison inmate who was serving 10 years to life for lewdness with a minor has died behind bars, authorities said.

Joseph Everett Conway, 50, died Friday at the hospice unit at Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City, the Nevada Department of Corrections reported.

Conway's cause of death was not immediately disclosed. An autopsy was scheduled, prison officials said.

Conway was sentenced in 2010 in Washoe County District Court, the corrections department said.