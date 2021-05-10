Nevada governor pushes expanded state infrastructure bank

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Gov. Steve Sisolak and state Treasurer Zach Conine are asking Nevada lawmakers to fund a state infrastructure bank that could enable new roads, public transportation or energy storage projects starting in July 2021.

The two Democrats presented a proposal in the Legislature on Monday and argued the bank would allow Nevada to better handle the federal coronavirus relief dollars that officials expect to receive and, long-term, loan money to companies interested in projects that could have wide-ranging benefits for Nevada's people and economy.