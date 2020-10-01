Nevada county health officer against eased cap on gatherings

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A day after Gov. Steve Sisolak authorized relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings statewide, Washoe County health officials urged local leaders Wednesday to postpone any changes because of a dramatic spike in new daily cases in Reno-Sparks the last two weeks.

Sisolak announced Tuesday night he was lifting a mandatory 50-person cap on public and private gatherings statewide, part of an effort to kick-start conventions, concerts, sports events and trade shows that power the state’s economy.

As he has with previous directives, the Democratic governor said local governments are free to adopt stricter rules.

Washoe County Health District Officer Kevin Dick said Wednesday he’s recommending to city and county managers that they stick with the current cap.

“We have almost doubled the number of new cases that are occurring over two weeks,” Dick said during a weekly videoconference briefing.

“Given the current status we have in Washoe County, it is in my view not the right time to be making these types of increases in gatherings and interactions while we are at a record high for the rates of diseases,” he said.

The daily average of about 106 new cases over a 14-day stretch is a record for the county — an 88% increase compared to two weeks ago, Dick said.

The statewide removal of the 50-person cap with conditions including submittal of safety plans, takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.

Sisolak said his appointed coronavirus response task force that has held weekly meetings and set rules for public activities in virus “hot spots” such as Las Vegas, Reno and Elko will continue to oversee restrictions beyond the governor’s directives, which serve as a baseline minimum.

Nevada COVID-19 response director Caleb Cage said Wednesday statewide directives would function as a minimum and could be expanded upon by local governments, including Washoe County.

Cage questioned why Dick would take issue with easing restrictions on gatherings, given Washoe County’s recent push to reopen bars and taverns. After several weeks of rejections, the state task force responsible for approving reopening plans lifted restrictions on bars and taverns in the Reno area on Sept. 16.

“If you follow the public taskforce meetings over recent weeks, they have been informing us that they are ready and prepared to reduce restrictions,” Cage said.

Dick said a significant number of the new cases are in the 18-24 age group, many of them involving students at the University of Nevada, Reno.

“The number of new cases per 100,000 in that group is 4 to 4.5 times higher than the rate for other age groups," he said.

“We know we have a problem,” Dick said. “These students are going to parties and private gatherings.”

Dick said he’s also seen photographs from bars and other businesses near the UNR campus where social-distancing is not being practiced.

Metz contributed to this report from Carson City. He is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues