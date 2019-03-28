Nevada casino revenue flat in February, tops $1B

LAS VEGAS (AP) — State regulators say gambling revenue at Nevada casinos remained flat last month but still exceeded $1 billion.

Data released Thursday by the Nevada Gaming Control Board show casinos across the state took in $1.02 billion in February, down 0.62 percent compared with the same month last year.

Casinos on the Las Vegas Strip saw their revenues decrease almost 2 percent to $591.7 million.

Meanwhile, casinos around Lake Tahoe reported significant revenue decreases in February, when severe winter weather affected the area.

Revenue at casinos in North Lake Tahoe dropped 24.7 percent to $1.4 million. Those on the south shore in Stateline saw winnings decrease 26.6 percent to $14.5 million.

The state benefited with $59.6 million in percentage fees based on taxable revenues generated in February. That's up 35 percent from a year earlier.