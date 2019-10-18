Nevada Highway Patrol group seeks to unionize state officers

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Highway Patrol Association has filed for recognition as the collective bargaining union for state police officers.

In addition to state troopers, the association has taken the first step necessary to represent thousands of Nevada's parole and probation officers, fire marshals, detectives, game wardens, park rangers and university and Capitol police.

It marks the third group of state employees to unionize since the Democrat-led Legislature approved and Gov. Steve Sisolak signed a new law this year allowing some state workers to collectively bargain for the first time.

NHPA President Matt Kaplan said the inability to bargain has resulted in a drastic pay disparity between local and state police who make up to 35% less than the average salaries paid their local counterparts.