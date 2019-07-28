Networking event set at Microsoft Store

The Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Microsoft Store, will hold a networking and educational event, “Rule Your Inbox - Tips for Outlook,” Sept. 17 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

The hands-on, interactive exploration of some of the favorite features in Outlook will be addressed at the Microsoft Store at Danbury Fair Mall, 7 Backus Ave., Danbury.

Space is limited. Chamber of Commerce members are encouraged to RSVP at their earliest convenience to reserve their spot.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-8050 or email nmcc@newmilford-chamber.com.