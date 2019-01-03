The Loft Gallery at the Smithy Store in New Preston is presenting an exhibit of recent abstract paintings by Winsted artist Heather Neilson through Jan. 6. The Loft Gallery is located on the second floor of The Smithy Store at 10 Main St. For more information, visit www.thesmithystore.com or call 860-868-9003.
