Neighbors on border-straddling street irked by changes

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Some residents of a Vermont street that is split by the Canadian border are irked by what they feel is the latest indignity imposed on them by U.S. border officials who they feel continue to make it harder for them to reach their homes.

Officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection say the "hydraulic barrier" they are installing in the Beebe Plain neighborhood of Derby is part of a broader effort to ensure they know who is entering the United States from Canada.

The officials say they are doing everything they can to minimize disruptions for the people in the 14 Vermont homes on Canusa Avenue, whose across-the-street neighbors live in Canada.

Pat Boisvert, who has lived in the neighborhood his whole life, says the changes have been a pain.