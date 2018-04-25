Neighbor rescue 2 from burning northeast Missouri home

MONROE CITY, Mo. (AP) — A mother and daughter are recovering after narrowly escaping their burning home with the help of some heroic neighbors.

KHQA-TV reports that a home caught fire Saturday in the northeast Missouri town of Monroe City. Dane Foster saw smoke coming from his neighbor's home. He went inside, picked up the mother and carried her out.

Meanwhile, the town's mayor, John Long, was working in his yard when his wife yelled that the neighbor's home was on fire. He flagged down a third neighbor, Zach James.

James went into the home and Foster went back in. They emerged with the daughter as flames engulfed the roof.

The mother and daughter are staying with relatives, shaken but otherwise OK.

Monroe City, with about 2,400 residents, is 130 miles northwest of St. Louis.

