Negro Leagues Museum to celebrate league's 100th anniversary

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is celebrating the 100th anniversary of a Kansas City meeting that sparked the league with a yearlong celebration.

The Kansas City Star reports that the museum in the 18th and Vine District has announced the festivities will begin Feb. 13, 2020. That's the anniversary of a meeting of interested owners that was led by Andrew "Rube" Foster at the Paseo YMCA.

Museum president Bob Kendrick says that starting the league "against the backdrop of American segregation is monumental and richly deserves to be more than just a footnote in baseball history."

Events will include a centennial art exhibition, a visual history of the Negro Leagues.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com