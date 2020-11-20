Nebraska woman accused of denying food to children convicted

WAKEFIELD, Neb. (AP) — A northeastern Nebraska woman accused of locking two of her children in a bedroom and feeding them only once a day has been found guilty of felony child abuse.

A Dixon County jury found Angel Henderson, 44, of Wakefield, guilty Thursday of two counts, the Sioux City Journal reported. She faces up to 50 years in prison on each count when she’s sentenced Feb. 19.

Henderson and her husband, Patrick, were arrested in January 2019 after police found one of the children — then 14 — hiding and dressed in pajamas in which the legs had been sewn together and the arms sewn to the sides to restrict movement.

Police said the parents kept the teen and a 9-year-old child locked in a bedroom, letting them out only to go to the bathroom and feeding them only once a day, or not at all if they failed to finish their school work. The couple's other two children, ages 13 and 6 at the time, did not appear to have been mistreated, police said. All the children were adopted and were homeschooled.

Patrick Henderson, 56, was sentenced in November 2019 to four years in prison for his role in the abuse.