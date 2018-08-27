Nebraska unveils new $89M veterans' home

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Hundreds of people attended an open house for Nebraska's new $89 million veterans' home.

Gov. Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Veterans' Affairs hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday for the Central Nebraska Veterans' Home in Kearney.

The 225-bed, 330,000-square-foot (30,650-square-meter) facility will have six neighborhoods. The neighborhoods will each have three homes that can accommodate 12 to 15 veterans in private rooms.

The facility has a special care unit, a skilled care unit and an independent living area. There's also a chapel and physical therapy room.

Ricketts says he hopes "to make Nebraska the most veteran and military friendly state in the country."

Residents are scheduled to move into the facility in the fall.