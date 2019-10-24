Nebraska to offer $10,000 bonuses to help fill prison jobs

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska's short-staffed corrections department has announced a new $10,000 hiring bonus to try to lure new workers into jobs in the state's three largest male prisons.

The Department of Correctional Services announced the bonuses Thursday for new corporals at the Nebraska State Penitentiary, the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution and the Lincoln Correctional Center/Diagnostic and Evaluation Center.

New employees previously received a $3,000 bonus.

The Nebraska State Penitentiary is also switching to 12-hour work shifts until the workforce stabilizes. Corrections Director Scott Frakes says he has declared a staffing emergency, a procedural move required under state labor contracts to put the changes into effect immediately.

The department is also offering $10,000 referral bonuses.

Staffers currently employed at the Nebraska State Penitentiary will receive an automatic $500 bonus at the year's end.