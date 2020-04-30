Nebraska state lawmaker's father dies from COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska state lawmaker announced Wednesday that his father has died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Sen. Tony Vargas, of Omaha, said his father, 72-year-old Antonio Vargas, had spent 31 days on a ventilator in a New York hospital. The elder Vargas died early Wednesday morning, the senator said.

“My father has always been a source of quiet strength for our family,” Sen. Vargas said in a press release. “He has always been a fighter and, for the last month, fought for his life, to overcome this disease."

Tony Vargas said his mother, Lidia Vargas, contracted the virus as well but was able to remain quarantined at home. She has since recovered.

Vargas is originally from New York City, and his parents and two older brothers still live there.

Vargas has represented District 7, which includes downtown and part of south Omaha, since 2017.